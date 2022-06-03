Askari Bank, Easypaisa sign MoU

KARACHI PR – Askari Bank Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Easypaisa with an aim to expand its digital banking offerings.

Askari bank has always been at the forefront of providing state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Bank’s strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward in this direction. This partnership will enable it to provide OTP based Cash in & Cash out services, Biometric services for proof of life for pension accounts and dormant account activation. In-return Askari Bank will offer employee banking solution and retailer payment collections through branch banking OTC services, which will be another major revenue stream for the bank.

The MoU was signed by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank and M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations. Atif R Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank, said “Askari Bank’s focus is to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Through this partnership we aim to utilize EasyPaisa’s strong market presence to provide multitude of digital services. We are confident that this partnership will play a positive role in amplifying our reach and confidence in the market”. M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, said: “As the leading fintech in the country, we are extremely focused on collaborating with other players to transform Pakistan into a financially inclusive society. Digitizing Pakistan is a colossal task that cannot be achieved alone”.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Balochistan govt releases Rs70m to DCs for minorities’ help: Khalil George

National

Joint efforts essential to address public problems’

National

Govt ensures immediate supply of water to people through tankers: CS

Islamabad

Don’t dare to cross limits, PM warns Imran

Islamabad

New petrol price is fixed at Rs209.86 per litre

Islamabad

Foreign Funding case: ECP asks PTI to complete arguments in a week

Karachi

Ghulam Nabi Memon appointed as Sindh IG Police

National

COAS gets briefing on Balochistan’s security situation

Karachi

Technology advancement a must for economic growth, says CM Murad

Karachi

US assures full support to Sindh for investment opportunities

1 of 3,190

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More