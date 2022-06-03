Askari Bank, Easypaisa sign MoU

KARACHI PR – Askari Bank Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with Easypaisa with an aim to expand its digital banking offerings.

Askari bank has always been at the forefront of providing state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Bank’s strategic alliance with Easypaisa is yet another step forward in this direction. This partnership will enable it to provide OTP based Cash in & Cash out services, Biometric services for proof of life for pension accounts and dormant account activation. In-return Askari Bank will offer employee banking solution and retailer payment collections through branch banking OTC services, which will be another major revenue stream for the bank.

The MoU was signed by Atif Riaz Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank and M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, in the presence of other senior officials from both organizations. Atif R Bokhari, President & CEO, Askari Bank, said “Askari Bank’s focus is to provide state of the art digital solutions to its customers. Through this partnership we aim to utilize EasyPaisa’s strong market presence to provide multitude of digital services. We are confident that this partnership will play a positive role in amplifying our reach and confidence in the market”. M. Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa, said: “As the leading fintech in the country, we are extremely focused on collaborating with other players to transform Pakistan into a financially inclusive society. Digitizing Pakistan is a colossal task that cannot be achieved alone”.