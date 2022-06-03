Balochistan govt releases Rs70m to DCs for minorities’ help: Khalil George

Says provincial govt under leadership of CM Bizenjo using all available resources to resolve problems of minorities living in Balochistan.

QUETTA – Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Khalil George on Thursday said the provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has released Rs 70 millions to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for financial assistance of the minorities. While talking to people called on him at his office here, he said individuals belonging to minorities living in Balochistan should obtain form and submit it for financial assistance from the Deputy Commissioners of their respective areas. Khalil George said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was using all available resources to resolve the problems of minorities living in Balochistan. He said the provincial government has released Rs 70 million to the Deputy Commissioners for the financial assistance of the minorities in the province, adding that incumbent provincial government was paying special attention on resolving issues of minority community which was admirable. He, on behalf of minority community, thanked to Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus and Director Minority Affairs Hameed Marree for making efforts to release Rs 70 million for financial assistant of the minorities.