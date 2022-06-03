Blue Town Smart City Block launched

LAHORE PR – BGC-IGC Consortium and Blue World City Thursday introduced Blue Town Smart City Block, a well-known LDA approved real estate project in Lahore.

Blue Town hosted a launch ceremony of Blue Town Smart City Block on its site, which was adorned by the presence of Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool S.A.W. as a chief guest.

Chairman Blue World City – Saad Nazir, CEO Blue World City – Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz and a promising strength of investors, senior officials, political & social personalities also graced the event with their presence.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali said that the efforts of Pakistani business community to solve the problems faced by the Muslim Ummah are exemplary.

Chairman Blue World City, Saad Nazir said that the solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in the economic self-reliance of Muslim countries. He further said the purpose of introducing Blue Town Smart City Block is to establish the country’s real estate market on the lines of unique and modern standards of Dubai and Singapore. For this very purpose, we have developed Blue World City, world’s first purpose-built tourist city, and now we have introduced, Blue Town Smart City Block with world class residences and beaming investment opportunities, situated at the most prestigious location with easy access from canal road, Lahore.

CEO Blue World City, Chaudhry Nadeem Ijaz & Chaudhry Naeem Ijaz said, “After the great success of Blue World City, we have now introduced Blue Town Smart City Block. Like Blue World City, this project will be a flagship project that will provide modern and unique housing facilities to the people of Lahore. Blue Town Smart City Block has introduced a smart application for its residents, along with the amazing features such as; smart home maintenance, underground electrification and automated car entry system, which makes it a unique project of the country.”