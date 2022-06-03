Cash prizes, certificates given to workers

Peshawar – A simple but impressive ceremony was held at Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad Peshawar wherein the Chief Executive Dr Ilyas Syed and Motivational Speaker Arshad Tafhim gave cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to two young workers of the centre who braved a successful rescue operation in a house on fire and were even injured during rescue process.

They also lauded the high spirit of all workers who participated and saved precious human lives in the operation.

It is worth to mention that workers of Paraplegic Centre Peshawar recently performed an extraordinary task when fire broke out in a house adjacent to the centre in which the whole family was trapped.

The staff at the centre not only immediately tipped Rescue 1122 and other concerned agencies but also rushed to save the lives of the families caught in the flames and thus managed to save dozens of people trapped in the flames.

Although a 3-year-old girl was burnt to death in the tragic incident, however, more than a dozen house inmates including elders, women and children were rescued by the Paraplegic Centre staff. Even two young workers of the centre sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ilyas, the head of the organisation, assured that he would also recommend due encouragement at the government level to all the workers including these two injured heroes of the centre for saving precious human lives.