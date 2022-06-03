CCPO pays homage to police martyrs

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Billal Siddique Kamyana, on Thursday met the families of martyrs of Lahore police who sacrificed their lives in line of duty during a suicidal bomb blast at old Vegetable market Kot Lakhpat near Irfa Kareem IT Tower in 2017.

The family members of martyrs included two real constables’ brothers Abid Ali and Moazzam Ali, who were on security duty at that unfortunate moment.

The other family members of martyrs of same tragic incident, included Shaheed constables Ali Raza Nazir, Ghulam Murtaza and Umair

Ghani.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of police personnel who safeguarded

their countrymen against the cowardly terrorist activities of the enemy. The CCPO Lahore inquired

about the problems being faced by the family members of martyrs and issued on the spot orders

for their earliest redressal.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, the affairs of education, health, marriages and employment of heirs

of martyrs were among top priorities of police.

He directed the police officers concerned to look after the affairs of family members of martyrs

and resolve their problems on top priority. The CCPO Lahore expressed his love and affection

to the children of martyrs, mingled up and presented them gifts.

The family members of martyrs along with children expressed their gratitude for the honor and

personal attention given to them by the Commander Lahore Police.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, on this occasion said that Lahore police had sacrificed

328 lives in line of duty, adding that all out resources were being utilized for the welfare and

betterment of families of martyrs as these heroes of Lahore police had written history of bravery

and courage with their blood.