China always stood by Pakistan: Parvez

LAHORE – Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the Assembly Chamber on Thursday. During the meeting, relations between the two countries and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. Mr. Zhao Shiren invited Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi to attend a ceremony in Gansu Province, China, which was accepted by Ch Parvez Elahi. Ch Parvez Elahi said that China had always stood by Pakistan in all difficult situations, whether its war or the natural calamities. “We value the strong bilateral relations, brotherhood and years of friendship between Pakistan and China. This friendship is not between the governments but between the people. Our hearts beat together”, he remarked. He said China openly supported Pakistan’s principled position on Kashmir and other issues at the diplomatic level all over the world. “The two countries are doing their part for peace, security and development in the region and are working side by side for lasting regional and global peace in the region”. Chinese Consul General Mr. Zhao Shiren welcomed the views and sentiments of Ch Parvez Elahi. The Chinese Consul General also visited the new House of the Punjab Assembly. Former Provincial Minister Ch Zaheeruddin, Secretary Punjab Assembly M Khan Bhatti, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Rai Mumtaz Babar were also present in the meeting.