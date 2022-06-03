COAS gets briefing on Balochistan’s security situation

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Command and Staff College Quetta on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali. COAS met the faculty and addressed participants of the Command and Staff College Quetta.

The Army Chief appreciated faculty members for honing professional skills of students. COAS urged course participants to remain abreast with future battlefield challenges, latest technological advancements and focus on professional pursuits.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters where he was given detailed briefing on security situation in the province. COAS lauded the commendable efforts of formations deployed across the province for providing secure environment for socio-economic activities including smooth conduct of Local Bodies Elections in the province.