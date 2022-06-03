Commissioner instructs to accelerate works on QDP

QUETTA – Commissioner Quetta Division, Project Director Suhailur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday said that the pace of work should be further expedited by removing obstacles in Quetta Development Package (QDP) and Western Bypass projects so that these projects could be completed on time with quality and sustainability. He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on the progress of construction work at Western Bypass N25 and Quetta Development Package projects. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shehak Baloch, GMNLC Basharat Hussain, PD QESCO Kaleemullah, representatives of Xen Wasa, Sui Southern, NTA and other concerned departments and agencies. The meeting decided to expedite work on projects under Western Bypass and Quetta Development Package and remove all obstacles as soon as possible, despite in this regard, the transfer of utility service lines should be ensured as soon as possible so that the work on the projects could continue uninterrupted. The Commissioner Quetta Division has strongly directed the departments of Utility Service Lines that acceleration of work would be ensured due to transfer of service lines has been slowed down. He also instructed the Sui Southern Gas and QESCO would complete the transfer of service lines by June 30 this year and present the report in this regard.