Commissioner visits remote areas of Cholistan to inspect water supply

BAHAWALPUR – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Muhammad Jahangir Anwar visited remote areas of Cholistan on Thursday including Toba Aki, Sheikhwala Toba, Dadawala Toba, Qila Raknpur and Karaiwala Toba. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Assistant Commissioner Yazman Mujahid Abbas and other concerned officers. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the installation of RO plants for the supply of clean water in remote areas of Cholistan. He inspected the ongoing activities related to water sampling. He said that RO plants will also be installed at 34 different locations in Cholistan. He said that these RO plants would be operated on solar energy to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean water to the Cholistanis. Raja Jahangir Anwar said that about 15,000 people and more than 2.5 million livestock will get benefit from the facility of clean water.