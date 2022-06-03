News Desk

Dissident PTI leader Aleem Khan decides not to contest by-polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Aleem Khan, who was de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for voting in favour of Hamza Shehbaz in CM Punjab election, has decided to not take part in the by-election.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has gaven Abdul Aleem Khan the right to nominate anyone to contest by-election from his seat. According to sources, Aleem Khan is expected to nominate Shoaib Siddiqui to contest by-poll from his constituency PP-158.

Sources further informed that PML-N will give ticket to Khawaja Ahmed Ahsan in case Aleem Khan decides not to nominate any candidate for the by-election from PP-158.

