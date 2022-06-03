ECC approves grant of Rs37.33b for Ministry of Communications

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved a grant worth 37.33 billion rupees for Ministry of Communications to clear remaining outstanding liabilities.

The Committee which met in Islamabad on Friday with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair also approved 620.85 million rupees for Ministry of Industries and Production to make payment of 8 months outstanding gas bills.

After a comprehensive deliberation on a proposal of Ministry of Commerce, the forum also allowed levy of 10 percent regulatory duty on import of Motor Spirit.

It also approved supplementary grant worth 40.5 billion rupees for Ministry of Commerce for payment claims cleared by SBP, 2.214 billion rupees in favor of Federal Directorate of Education and 300 million rupees to National Commission for Human Development.