News Desk

ECC approves grant of Rs37.33b for Ministry of Communications

The Economic Coordination Committee has approved a grant worth 37.33 billion rupees for Ministry of Communications to clear remaining outstanding liabilities.

The Committee which met in Islamabad on Friday with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair also approved 620.85 million rupees for Ministry of Industries and Production to make payment of 8 months outstanding gas bills.

After a comprehensive deliberation on a proposal of Ministry of Commerce, the forum also allowed levy of 10 percent regulatory duty on import of Motor Spirit.

It also approved supplementary grant worth 40.5 billion rupees for Ministry of Commerce for payment claims cleared by SBP, 2.214 billion rupees in favor of Federal Directorate of Education and 300 million rupees to National Commission for Human Development.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

National

Govt welcomes ceasefire extension with TTP: Marriyum

National

Food, energy sectors need attention to protect poor: Sherry

National

Mushaal urges world to press India to ensure Yasin’s release

National

PM accepts resignation of Ahad Cheema

National

Skyrocketing global fuel prices prompted govt to raise oil, gas prices: PM Shehbaz

National

Imran Khan’s police security ‘withdrawn’

National

PM decides to cut fuel quota for cabinet members

National

Pakistan armed forces guarantors of peace, security: PM Shehbaz

National

KP CM announces to reduce 35pc fuel quota of govt employees

1 of 8,301

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More