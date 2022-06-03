ECP announces holding Islamabad LG elections on 31st July

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced schedule for holding Local Government (LG) elections in Islamabad on 31 July 2022.

According to the schedule, the public notice inviting nomination papers will be issued by the returning officers (ROs) on June 10. Nomination papers can be filed by the candidates from 13 to 16 June, 2022.

The ROs will publish the names of candidates on 17 June 2022 and the nomination papers will be scrutinised between 20 and 22 June, 2022.

Appeals against the acceptance and rejection of nomination papers can be filed from 23 to 25 June, 2022, whereas, the relevant appellate tribunal will decide those appeals until 29 June 2022.

The ROs will publish the revised list of candidates on 30 June 2022 and the date for withdrawal of nomination papers by the candidates and publication of the revised lists of candidates is 1 July 2022.

Later, the returning officers would allot election symbols to candidates on 2 July 2022 and the polling will be held on 31 July 2022. The consolidation of election results will take place on 5 August 2022.

The notification issued by the ECP said that a code of conduct was banning all executive authorities in the federation and provinces from either announcing any development project or using state resources in the election which could influence the elections in favour of a particular candidate.

It warned that if any person in government service misused his or her official position for influence, or the result of the elections, he/she would be liable to be proceeded under the law.

Districts in respect of which election schedule of local government elections has been issued, no transfer and posting of government officers and officials, including autonomous bodies, shall be made without prior approval of the commission until the publication of the election result, it said.

The ECP barred the holders of public officers from visiting any constituency for the local government polls, unveiling any development scheme and canvassing for any candidate or political party.

The ECP also issued a code of conduct to ensure that the elections are conducted honestly, justly, fairly, in accordance with the law and the corrupt practices are guarded.