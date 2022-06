Eight students get PhD, 17 students awarded MPhil degrees by FUUAST

KARACHI – The Graduate and Research Management Council (GRMC) of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in its 49th meeting chaired by its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Ata on Thursday awarded eight students PhD and 17 students MPhil degrees.The eight students who were awarded M.Phil degrees included Aneela Qadeer bint (Chemistry), Sumbul Salem bint Muhammad Saleem, Nabeela Mehmood ul hasan, Saira Qadir bint Abdul Qadir, Erum Fazal bint Fazal ur Rehman, Irfanullah son of Rafiq ullah, Shafiq Ayub and Asghar Ali Shah, said a spokeperson of the FUUAST. Those 17 students who were awarded M.Phil degrees including Nazish Kausar (Chemistry), Aqsa Ali bint Syed Sanobar Ali, Sakina Jafar bint Jafar Ali (Biochemistry), Rabia Najam bint Najam Al Hassan (Physics), Mehwish Khan bint Hidayat, Rasool Khan (International Relations), Muhammad Yusuf son of Muhammad Rafiq (Arabic), Amber Naz bint Ghulam Hussain, Farheen Shakir bint Shakir Hussain, Muhammad Yusuf son of Ahmed of Islamabad Campus, Saima Habib bint Muhammad Habib Khan (Urdu) Rabia Noor Ahmad bint Noor Ahmad Khan, Mirza Muhammad Sanaul Haq son of Mirza Abdul Haq Baig Mughal, Sania Qasim bint Muhammad Qasim, Fatima Ilyas bint Muhammad Ilyas, Rashid Mahmood son of Gul Zaman, Atiq-ur-Rehman son of Abdullah Khan (Economics) and Adnan Alam son of Abdul Hadi Khan (Applied Physics). As many as 12 students of Islamabad Campus were awarded MS certificate including Shaukat Rahim son of Abdul Rahim Qasid, Nasrullah Khan son of Mithal Khan, Rehan Akram son of Muhammad Akram Khan, Atif Hussain son of Noor Hussain, Waqas Ahmad son of Muhammad Yusuf, Rao Kamran Javed son of Rao Javed Sabir, Muhammad Rafaqat Khan son of Muhammad Shaukat Khan, Taj Muhammad son of Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Zahid Hanif son of Muhammad Hanif (Computer Science), Mohsin Mahmood Qureshi son of Amjad Mahmood Qureshi, Syed Mohammad Bilal son of Minhaj-ud-Din and Abdullah Omar son of Muhammad Bashir (Department of Electrical Engineering).