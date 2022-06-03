Empowering teenagers

It will be beneficent if teenagers are allowed to have their licence at the age of 16. The first reason for this is because many teenagers work and need to get to their jobs. For example, parents may not always be able to drive their children to work. When 16 year old can drive, they are able to drive themselves to work and not very about how they will get there. The second reason why this is a good idea is that it gives parents a break from driving and reduces their stress.

Specifically, when parents have multiple children in different schools having different activities, teens can share the driving responsibilities by taking over the driving duty of one of the younger siblings. This greatly helps the parents who may not be able to be in two places at the same time for pick and drop off. The last reason is that being able to drive at sixteen fosters independence and responsibility. For instance, teenagers are now able to go places on their own and do things for themselves such as going to the store in order to buy their school supplies or get new shoes.

In conclusion, it is clearly advantageous to many when teens are able to drive at the age of 16 that is as long they are responsible and abide by the rules of the road.

RIMSHA MUSHTAQ,

Sukkur.