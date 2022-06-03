England collapse leaves first Test evenly poised

LONDON – A familiar England batting collapse left the hosts 16 runs behind New Zealand as wickets tumbled on a frantic first day of the opening test at Lord’s on Thursday. England made an excellent start to their new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum by dismissing New Zealand for 132 inside two sessions. But their dismal batting continued as they lost seven wickets for 41 runs to limp to the close at 116 for seven after New Zealand seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets each. England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a solid partnership of 59 before Crawley was caught behind off Jamieson for 43. Jamieson removed Ollie Pope for seven in his first innings at No. 3 and Colin De Grandhomme dismissed Joe Root for 11 when the former captain’s trademark back-foot punch was well caught by Southee at gully. Southee trapped Lees lbw for 25 and Stokes was caught behind, the skipper walking off angrily after scoring one run off nine balls. Boult removed Jonny Bairstow (1) and debutant Matthew Potts (0) in the same over as England’s batting crumbled in similar fashion to their recent series defeats in the West Indies and Australia.Ben Foakes, on six, and Stuart Broad (4) will resume the innings on the second day. Earlier, England’s impressive bowling and slick catching helped them bundle out New Zealand inside two sessions following Kane Williamson’s decision to bat first. The hosts’ brilliant display was headlined by Potts, who picked up 4-13 and took two catches, as well as veteran seamer James Anderson, whobagged 4-66 on his return to the side after being dropped for the tour of the Caribbean. Briefs scores: England 116 for 7 (Foakes 6*, Broad 4*) trail New Zealand 132 (de Grandhomme 42*, Potts 4-13, Anderson 4-66) by 16 runs.