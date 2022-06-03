Food, energy sectors need attention to protect poor: Sherry

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman says the food and energy sectors affected by the COVID-19 need attention to protect the poor and the most vulnerable.

She said this while addressing the 2nd Leadership Dialogue titled, “Achieving a Sustainable and Inclusive Recovery,” at the Stockholm+50 Meetings on behalf of G77 and China.

She highlighted the need to take proactive measures to reinvigorate key COVID-affected sectors, in order to alleviate the poor who have been hit the worst by the pandemic.