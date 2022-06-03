Govt ensures immediate supply of water to people through tankers: CS

FAO delegation calls on Chief Secretary

QUETTA – A delegation of United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)led by Country Representative Ms. Rolle Florence called on Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili here on Thursday. FAO Green Fund Unit’s Ms Nadine Valat, Dan Gustafson, International Project Coordinator Waleed Mehdi, Secretary Forest and Local Government Dostain Khan Jamaldeni were present on the occasion. The delegation briefed the Chief Secretary Balochistan about the FAO’s promotion of water, agriculture and livestock and other projects saying that that the FAO has been working in different parts of Balochistan for many years. The delegation informed that the EU’s 27 million Euros project would be completed, which will include projects related to agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, small dams, and could benefit rural area of people saying that works were being continued on projects such as rangeland, rehabilitation of forest and training farmers in province. Talking to the delegation, the Chief Secretary appreciated the cooperation of FAO on agriculture, irrigation, drinking water and other projects in Balochistan and thanked them for providing assistance in agriculture, irrigation and other sectors of the province. He said that Balochistan was facing water scarcity and the provincial government was taking steps in this regard within the limits of its resources. However, the government took timely steps and ensured immediate supply of water to the people through tankers, he said and adding that said that the provincial regime was working on various projects for the promotion of agriculture in the province and soon an agricultural policy was being introduced in the province which would bring tremendous improvement in the agriculture sector and this sector has got a boost.