Govt ensuring availability of flour on fixed price: Commissioner

Rawalpindi – The government of Punjab is taking concrete steps to ensure availability of flour to consumers on controlled rate and strict action is being taken against hoarders and profiteers. District administration has decided to impose heavy fines on flour mills for non-compliance with the orders of the government regarding provision of flour at subsidised rates. Crackdown is being launched in the flour mills.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal while paying visit to flour mills for checking availability of flour bags to consumers here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq and other senior and junior officers of district government. During the visit to flour mills, the high-ups of district administration checked the stocks of wheat and flour besides inspecting the supply record of mills to dealers. Commissioner said that the government, following instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, has fixed Rs 980 as the price of 20 flour bag while 10 kg flour bag is available at Rs 490. He said the top priority of district government is to implement orders of government of provision of flour to consumers on controlled rates.

Action is also being taken against shopkeepers involved in profiteering and hoarding on the complaints of consumers, he said adding that fines will also be imposed on flour mills of the district where flour was not being offered on subsidised rates.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq, speaking on the occasion, said that raids are being conducted at the flour mills and the supply of flour will be ensured.