Govt mulls to file sedition case against Imran, KP, GB CMs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is planning to register a case against Chairman PTI Imran Khan and chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltustant (GB) under the sedition law on charges of making a planned attack on the “federation” during PTI’s May 25 long march to Islamabad.

A special committee of the cabinet on Thursday deliberated to register a case against the former prime minister and two chief executives on charges of sedition under Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The committee made an initial discussion and postponed its meeting next week, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The committee that met under the chair of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, at the interior ministry, examined the evidence against PTI chairman Khan, CM KP Mahmood Khan and CM GB Khalid Khursheed for allegedly bringing armed people in the anti-government long march to Islamabad.

Secretary Interior Yousaf Nassem Khokhar and Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the committee about the long march and law and order situation.

The committee adjourned the meeting till June 6 before sending final recommendations to the cabinet for the registration of the case.

A formal planning was made to hold the capital city hostage as a result of this long march, the interior minister was quoted as saying this in the meeting. He said that 2500 miscreants had been sent to Islamabad under a planning before the start of the march who tried to occupy D-Chowk of the capital before the arrival of Khan.

The federal ministers including Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ayaz Sadiq, and Asad Mahmood as well as Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and GB Qamar Zaman Kaira attended the meeting.