Our Staff Reporter

IGP takes note of killing of 2 persons in Gujranwala

LAHORE   –   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken note of killing of two persons in a firing incident in Gujranwala and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Gujranwala. He said that the accused should be arrested at the earliest and severely punished.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the families of the deceased persons and ensure justice to the bereaved families.

