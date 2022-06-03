News Desk

IHC dismisses plea seeking contempt of court against PM Shehbaz

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other members of government, in the context of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) May 25 long march.

Barristor Kulsoom Khaliq filed the petition sought contempt of court proceedings against the federal cabinet for lodging FIRs against PTI workers.

While the petition was heard by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, was declared inadmissible for hearing.

During the hearing, the IHC questioned, “When did the Supreme Court declare that an FIR cannot be lodged?”

The lawyer Kulsoom took the position that she is a lawyer and his profession prompted him to take the matter up while multiple cases were registered within the courts of Islamabad, government violated court’s decision.

Kulsoom Khaliq added that the district administration had registered cases in violation of the decision of the apex court, which had then ordered the release of party workers. “Cases have been made against the people of my party,” Kulsoom added.

CJ IHC Minallah questioned the lawyer, “What was done against you? Was your home raided?”

The IHC added that protests must be held with the consent of the district administration, a matter that the SC has disposed of.

Subsequently, the IHC dismissed the plea filed against PM and others.

