Imran Khan’s police security ‘withdrawn’

The federal government has ‘withdrawn’ security provided to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as former prime minister despite security alerts being issued previously.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill while taking to Twitter said that the police security given to the former prime minister Imran Khan has been withdrawn. “All personnel of Islamabad police have been withdrawn on Thursday evening,” he said.

He lamented that a convict Maryam Nawaz was given prime minister-level security while on the other hand, security has been withdrawn from Imran khan. “These are cheap tactics of the imported government,” Shahbaz Gill said.

Previously, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Asad Umar said that they received a threat alert regarding Imran Khan’s security.

While talking to a private Tv channel, Asad Umar said that PTI chairman’s life is in danger and they will lodge a case against the present government if something happens to the PTI chief.

He said that a senior officer had telephoned him that Imran Khan’s life is in danger and a threat alert regarding the security of the PTI chairman was also received.

The former minister said that the government had offered a vehicle to him but asked him to make additional security arrangements by himself. He added that he asked Imran Khan to use bullet-proof glasses but he rejected it.

