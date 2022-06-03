Our Staff Reporter

Information Minister says Imran’s statements ‘an attack on Constitution, Armed Forces’

ISLAMABAD    –   Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday strongly condemning Imran Khan’s anti-Pakistan tirade, said that it was hate speech against the constitution and the country, not freedom of expression.

In a statement, she said that talking about division of  the country was in fact projecting the enemy’s agenda. The minister said that Imran’s statements were against the constitution and an open attack on the federation.

She said only an enemy could  announce an attack on the federation and speak of the destruction of institutions. The minister said that only an enemy could talk of dismantling the nuclear programme.

Marriyum Aurangzeb opined that Imran’s speeches in this situation should not be broadcast on television channels.

She said that it would not be possible to stop the reaction of the nation on Imran’s statements against the country. The minister said that it was not  Imran’s diction, rather it was “foreign funding”, speaking and the truth had been told by the person involved in the conspiracy.

Imran’s statements were an attack on the Constitution, national institutions including the Armed Forces and the Supreme Court of Pakistan, she maintained. She said that only a sick mindset could attack the constitution, the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

