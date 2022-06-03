Israr Ahmad

Islamabad police, FC conduct exercise to cope with untoward situation

ISLAMABAD – The personnel of Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) conducted an anti-riot exercise to cope with any untoward situation in a professional manner.

The joint exercise was initiated following directions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to ensure law and order in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Deputy Commandant FC Capt (R) Abdul Saeed Naveed and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the joint exercises.  Islamabad Police are always ready to protect the life and property of the citizens, said Islamabad police chief, adding that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands.

Meanwhile, police will train the drivers of ride-hailing services to ensure the safety of passengers, according to police spokesman.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and UN Women Pakistan Representative, Sharmila Rasool and Portfolio Manager UN Women Saman Ahsan here.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual collaboration to prevent and respond to violence against women. The participants agreed that the UN Women would provide assistance in improving the situation of female barracks, besides enhancing the capacity of the Gender Protection Unit.

A women safety application would be launched in the capital for the convenience of the females.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PMIC, GrowTech Services partner to enhance crop yields

Business

Pakistan honoured at ICOLD Congress

Business

LCCI for efforts to lift Pak-Malaysia trade

Business

Pakistan needs to empower agri, livestock producers with tech: WB

Business

APCC recommends national development outlay of Rs2184 billion for next fiscal year

Business

Over 54 per cent surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade in 10 months: SBP

Business

2nd shipment of Sindhri mangoes to arrive today in Kunming, China

Business

Govt asked to exempt industrial zones from power loadshedding

Business

Isra University chancellor visits Al-Nafees Medical College Hospital

Business

Cotton yarn valuing $1.006b exported in 10 months

1 of 2,623

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More