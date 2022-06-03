Islamabad police, FC conduct exercise to cope with untoward situation

ISLAMABAD – The personnel of Islamabad police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) conducted an anti-riot exercise to cope with any untoward situation in a professional manner.

The joint exercise was initiated following directions of Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to ensure law and order in the capital, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

Deputy Commandant FC Capt (R) Abdul Saeed Naveed and Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan reviewed the joint exercises. Islamabad Police are always ready to protect the life and property of the citizens, said Islamabad police chief, adding that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands.

Meanwhile, police will train the drivers of ride-hailing services to ensure the safety of passengers, according to police spokesman.

It was decided in a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and UN Women Pakistan Representative, Sharmila Rasool and Portfolio Manager UN Women Saman Ahsan here.

Both sides discussed areas of mutual collaboration to prevent and respond to violence against women. The participants agreed that the UN Women would provide assistance in improving the situation of female barracks, besides enhancing the capacity of the Gender Protection Unit.

A women safety application would be launched in the capital for the convenience of the females.