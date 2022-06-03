‘Joint efforts essential to address public problems’

QUETTA – Secretary Women Development Department Dr. Umar Babar on Thursday said that public problems would be addressed in effective manner through joint efforts of government departments and social organization in Balochistan. He said this while presiding over a referral and coordination meeting between the Government of Balochistan and SPO at a local hotel here. It was agreed to promote strong liaison between the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare, Police and other concerned agencies to improve the efficiency of Women’s Helpline 1089 and to take effective measures for timely and prompt treatment of women seekers. Dr Umar Babar called upon the establishment of committees for the provision of justice to women at the district level in Balochistan.