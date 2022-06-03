KP cabinet approves provision of subsidised atta to public

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in a meeting held here Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair approved provision of subsidised atta to public at the rate of Rs980 per 20kg bag and Rs490 per 10kg bag during the current month, which will cost Rs30 billion as subsidy.

Sales points and shops will be established and specified in the province to provide atta to the public on subsidised rates and wheat supply to the flour mills will also be started during the current month. The meeting besides the cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries of various government departments.

Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash while briefing media persons about the meeting said that the cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Officers of Health Department (Regularisation of Services) Bill, 2022 to regularise as many as 675 contract doctors who had been serving in various health facilities of the province during corona. The regularisation of the contract medical officers will contribute towards improving further health delivery services in the province and benefit the ailing humanity.

The provincial cabinet, he said, also approved regularisation of remaining 210 project employees of the Livestock Department who were working in various projects in the erstwhile FATA. Similarly, the cabinet accorded approval to the creation of 34 IT-cadre posts in the Excise & Taxation Department which included the posts of director, deputy director and assistant director as well.

The cabinet, he said, also approved regularisation/adjustment of 296 employees of the community based CDLD project in Malakand against the vacant posts in the Local Government Department. The employees include engineers, sub-engineers and other staff.

Bangash said that the cabinet also approved absorption of 33 khasadar and 77 levies of South Waziristan tribal district and district Lakki Marwat respectively in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police as per provision of the Khasadar Force (Absorption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police) Rules, 2019 and the Levies Force (Absorption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police) Rules, 2019.

The cabinet, he further said, approved additional funds of Rs265 million for the ongoing Greater Water Supply Schemes Mingora and Kohat under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project.

Similarly, Rs200 million as seed money were approved to set up fund for the development of wildlife and national parks, public awareness and research etc in the wildlife sector during the financial year 2022-23. He said that the cabinet also approved a grant-in-aid of Rs200 million for University of Chitral to enable the university, which is in an embryonic stage, meet its operational expenses.

Kamran Bangash said the cabinet expressed its deep concern over reducing the number of National Assembly seats in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as instead of reduction they were required to be enhanced further on the basis of population ratio.

The cabinet, he said, also expressed annoyance over the public complaints about alleged alternation in the voters’ lists, which may pave the way for rigging by the federal government and decided to take this matter up with the Election Commission of Pakistan. In case the alternations are not stopped, then the judiciary will be approached in this regard, he added.

The cabinet, he said, observed that the legislation carried out by the PTI-led government could have paved the way for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country had that not been abolished by the incumbent government.

The cabinet, he further said, also approved the posting of Asad Ali,

The cabinet also approved seven non-official members for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Board including representation from Peshawar, Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, D I Khan, Bannu and Malakand Civil Divisions. He said the cabinet also accorded approval towards the establishment of Community Game Reserve in the districts of Malakand, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

The areas declared as Community Managed Game Reserves include Degar Raj district Malakand, Chamba Gul district Hangu and Qimat Manji Wala Laki Marwat. The cabinet also approved utilisation of forests land for the provision of clean drinking water to the masses in Shakardara district Kohat.

To overcome the growing pollution in Peshawar, the cabinet approved formation of an oversight and implementation committee comprising three ministers and MPAs from Peshawar as well as secretaries of relevant departments and Environmental Authority.

Provincial ministers Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash and Ishtiaq Urmar will be part of the committee.