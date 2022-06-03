Staff Reporter

LUH sets up medical camp to examine policemen

HYDERABAD – The Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) will set up a medical camp to examine the policemen with the cops who have recovered from Hepatitis will be given priority. The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that a delegation of LUH led by Gastroenterologist Dr Akram Bajwa met SSP Sajid Amir Suddozai in this regard. According to him, the health team would first examine those cops who previously suffered from hepatitis while the remaining policemen would be examined in the second phase. The SSP expressed gratitude to the health team for offering their health services to the police department

