‘No compromise on quality of development projects’

QUETTA – Local Government (LG) Administrator Anila Naaz on Thursday said that no compromise would be made on the quality and merit of the development projects. He said that works on the uplift projects to be completed on time so that the people could get benefit from them.

She said this while talking to the contractors on the occasion of opening tenders organized by the Local Government Department.

She said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to provide basic amenities to the people of Balochistan. She said that on the direction of Senior Provincial Minister for Local Government and Secretary, projects of tenders were being issued to the contractors on the basis of merit.

She said that it was her endeavor to provide basic amenities including sanitation to the people of the areas under the jurisdiction of the Local Government Department within the limited resources. It is also the responsibility of the citizens to co-operate with the staff of the local government in order to maintain cleansing in the areas, she said and adding that it should be noted that for the first time in the history of Balochistan, a woman official has directly issued tenders of projects.