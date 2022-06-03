NP nominates Kurd for Mayor Municipal Corporation Khuzdar

QUETTA – National Party (NP) nominated Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd as candidate for the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation Khuzdar district. He was nominated in the General Body meeting of National Party Khuzdar chaired by District President Chairman Abdul Hameed Baloch, said a statement issued here on Thursday. Former Provincial minister Sardar Aslam Bizenjo, Secretary Mir Waleed Bizenjo, Central Secretary General of BSO Pujar Nadir Baloch, Provincial Secretary Education Chairman Amin Dost Baloch, Central Leader Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd, Central Leader Haji Ahmad Nawaz, and District Vice President Mir Salman Khan Zehri attended the meeting. Mir Abdul Rahim Kurd is the central leader of NP and former mayor of Khuzdar