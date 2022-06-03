Our Staff Reporter

Ombudsman office provides relief to complainants of different cities

LAHORE   –   Due to interference of provincial ombudsman office, 104 out of 240 landowners, holding 460 kanals and 18 marlas of land, had been paid Rs 43.965 million (Rs 43,965,401) as the price of their lands, acquired by the government to widen the Nullah Aik – a tributary of the river Chenab in Daska tehsil of Sialkot, and a special counter had been set up for processing payments to the rightful owners. A spokesman for the Office of Ombudsman Punjab disclosed this in a statement issued here on Thursday. The spokesman said that the ownership of eight-marla plot belonging to one Rabia Basri of Okara had been transferred in her name and she had also been issued an ownership deed, on the directions of the ombudsman office. This has provided a financial relief of Rs.12 million to her, the spokesman noted. As a result of action taken by the ombudsman’s office on the separate complaints of complainants from Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh and Hafizabad, a total of 11 kanals and nine marlas of land and a public thoroughfare have been retrieved from illegal occupants in these districts, the spokesman added. On a separate request, made by Neelam Sadaf of Multan to the ombudsman’s office, the Multan Development Authority has allotted a 20-marla alternative plot worth Rs 5.2 million to her. Also, the mutation of two-marla land of Ahmad son of Fateh Muhammad has been registered and verified in favor of legal heirs in Arifwala, the spokesman said.

