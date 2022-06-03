Open house and job fair held at NUML

RAWALPINDI – Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Rawalpindi branch organised an open house and job fair in the university on Thursday. Pro-rector Rawalpindi Branch Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim inaugurated the events while heads of departments, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event. Pro-rector Brig (Retd) Muhammad Ibrahim in his address said that it was the initiative of Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar and NUML Rawalpindi followed the instructions to provide opportunities to students to find jobs.

He said that open house display is a regular feature inviting various companies to facilitate senior students to get jobs right after the completion of their studies. He further said that companies interviewed more than 1,000 students. He was of the view that it is the era of competition; students have to diversify their skills to get good jobs. At the end, he appreciated the students for their innovative projects and hoped that NUML Rawalpindi students will play proactive role in national development. He visited various stalls established by the students and the companies.

In engineering open house, 42 companies’ representatives participated and 56 projects by the students were displayed and in job fair, 30 plus companies setup their stalls and interviewed the students for jobs.