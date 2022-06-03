Agencies

Pakistan can’t afford political instability, chaos: Khursheed Shah

MOHMAND   –    Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed said Thursday that Pakistan can’t afford political instability and chaos. He said the people of KP would make Imran Khan accountable for his broken promises in the 2023 general election. “Where are one million jobs, five million houses and one billion trees in Khyber Pakthunkhwa,” he said, adding the PTI government has failed to address the peoples’ problems and economic issues despite obtaining about Rs 22,000 billion record loans during last three and half years. To a question about Imran Khan’s recent statement about Pakistan’s split, Syed Khursheed Shah strongly deplored it and said that Pakistan was an atomic power and no one can cast an evil eye on it. He said Pakistan has a powerful army which is always ready for safeguarding the motherland besides countering any external and internal challenges. He said that the coalition government was working tirelessly to take the country out of existing economic and other challenges and put the economy back on track. “The govt will complete its tenure and the election will be held on time,” he said. The minister also said that construction of new dams were vital for bolstering agriculture productivity, fulfilling people’s water requirements and achieving self-sufficiency in food. Talking to media persons after visiting different sections of the under-construction Mohmand dam costing Rs 309.6 billion, the Federal Minister said this multifaceted project was very important for the country’s economic and agricultural water needs besides providing clean drinking water to Peshawar and adjoining areas.

