Pakistan not to be part of China-US conflict: CM GB

Gilgit – Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed on Thursday said that Pakistan will not be part of any war between China and the United States.

Addressing a conference on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan – Our Pakistan’ jointly organised by Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) and Karakoram International University, the GB CM said that promoting nationalism in youth is an important need of the hour.

Khalid Khurshid said that no power in the world could compete with the Pakistani nation if it decided to do something. “The aggression and evil designs against Pakistan were more severe and terrible than Syria, Iraq and Libya but Pakistan defeated all these conspiracies and Pakistan will defeat such conspiracies in future also.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PICSS Maj Gen (Retd) Mohammad Saad Khattak said that Pakistani youth have been sandwiched by religious and secular extremists. Our organisation is trying to unite the youth under the banner of ‘Pakistaniat’ by ridding them of all forms of extremism.

Maj Gen (Retd) Sumrez Salik said that the real problem in Pakistan is the crisis of leadership. He said that deprivations of Gilgit-Baltistan and the demands of the people in this regard were quite legitimate. However, this will require mobilisation of youth and local leadership.

Former caretaker CM of GB Sher Jahan Mir said that GB youth were facing many challenges including sectarian tensions, quality education, climate change, lack of technical education and unemployment. He said that the youth need to take advantage of online business opportunities.