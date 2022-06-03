News Desk

Pakistan reports 36 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported no death in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,530,554. The nationwide tally of fatalities stands at 30,379 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 36 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 14,635 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 36 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.25 percent.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz in Gwadar to inaugurate Eastbay Expressway, meet trial elders

Islamabad

Rupee extends fall after early day gain

Islamabad

Will point out tools used by govt to create economic chaos: Imran Khan

Islamabad

LG polls in Islamabad to be held on July 31

Islamabad

IHC dismisses plea seeking contempt of court against PM Shehbaz

Lahore

Dissident PTI leader Aleem Khan decides not to contest by-polls

National

Two killed as foam factory catches fire in Gujranwala

Karachi

Sindh CM orders to cut fuel quota by 40pc for ministers, govt officials

National

Pakistan voices disquiet over double standards on UNSC’s Kashmir resolutions

National

PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta on day-long visit

1 of 9,818

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More