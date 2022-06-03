Pakistan stun Thailand to qualify for Asian Rugby Div-I

LAHORE – Pakistan rugby team qualified for Div-1 stage after a thrilling victory against the visiting Thailand team. Pakistan defeated the strong Thailand rugby team by 24-18 in the second match of the Asia Rugby Div-II Championship 2022 at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday night.

After losing the first game by 20-15, Pakistan team bounced back strongly and won the 2nd match by 24-18 points winning the series by 39-38 and qualified for the Asia Rugby Div-I for the first time in their playing history. Thailand fought hard in this encounter, but it was Pakistan team, which emerged the winner in the dying moments of the match. A large crowd including families and children witnessed and enjoyed the match.

Asian Rugby President Qais Abdullah, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Pakistan Rugby Union President Arif Saeed, Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Secretary Salman Shaikh, Asia Rugby Chief Executive Johny Stavrinou, Tournament Director Ghaith Jalajel and other top officials also witnessed the nail-biting encounter.

Thai rugby teams left Lahore after completing their six-day Pakistan tour. The guest team played two 15-side Test matches against Pakistan. Asian Rugby President Qais Abdullah on this occasion said that Pakistan’s historic victory against Thailand will help a lot in the speedy promotion of rugby among the young generation of the country.

Sports Board Punjab made excellent arrangements for this mega event. A giant screen was also installed in the ground so that the rugby enthusiasts can enjoy the exciting match fully.