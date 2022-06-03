PCB should focus on grassroots cricket: Kh Nadeem

LAHORE – Former member of Pakistan Cricket Board’s governing board and former President of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said that the board officials should open their eyes and see the downfall of the sport at the grassroots level.

Talking to media personnel here, he said that cricket is rapidly deteriorating at the grassroots and club level and the board officials are drawn in their personal maneuvering. “The PCB’s policies have thrown the youth away from the playground which is quite alarmingly.

“It is very unfortunate that cricket at the lower lever has reached on a verge of collapse and no one is paying attention. In the current system of the cricket board, the quality of selection has also dropped to a dangerous level while there is no system of accountability. Cricket infrastructure is being docked in whatever manner that comes to their mind.”

The board officials claim that there is no talent. “How is it possible that until a few years ago, talented players were coming forward and suddenly, the players stopped coming. It’s not that there is a dearth of talent in the country especially in Lahore, rather the fact is that there is no place for players and no opportunities for them to showcase their talent,” Kh Nadeem asserted.

“At a time the youngsters prefer to stay away from cricket due to lack of opportunities, the deficit is being filled by the board of directors, selectors and coaches. People sitting in air-conditioned rooms, who can’t even run their own club, have been given the reigns of national cricket,” he added.

He further stated that the cricket’s devastation is not limited to Lahore. “This is the situation of every city. The current system has failed and there is a dire need of revival of regional system, which would bring the youth back to the game.”

The former LRCA chief said that they are raising the voices that the pool of players is decreasing. “If this situation continues, cricket will not be different from hockey and other sport in the country.”

He believed that ignoring Lahore cricket is tantamount to hostility towards national cricket. “The result shows that which kind of people have been given the responsibility of junior cricket. The cricket board is wasting money on incompetent people as well as poor policy cricket.

“The structure of cricket as well as the board needs to be changed at every level. To save the game, bring the children to the playground, give responsibilities to capable and experienced people. Lahore cricket has to be brought back to its former glory. Those who have ruined our cricket must also be held accountable,” he concluded.