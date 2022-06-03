PHA to develop 20 Miyawaki forests

FAISALABAD – The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will develop Miyawaki forests at 20 different sites in the city to cope with global warming.

These views were expressed by Director General Ayyub Baloch during his visit to the Miyawaki sites on Thursday. He said there were many challenges, including pollution, in the city, therefore, it had been decided to plant Miyawaki forest to cope with environment related issues, adding that Miyawaki forest would be very useful to end pollution. He also directed officers to achieve the monsoon plantation target well in time.

Man killed in motorbikes-collision

A man was killed, while another suffered injuries in two motorcycles head-on collision near Istaqlalabad colony here on Thursday.

Factory Area police said that the accident claimed life of Fakhar Abbas, while Muhammad Usman sustained injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to the DHQ Teaching hospital. Further investigation was underway

Rescue 1122 responded to 10,031 emergencies in May

Faisalabad Rescue 1122 responded to 10,031 emergencies and provided assistance to 9,567 persons during the month of May.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Thursday issued monthly performance report for the month of May of Faisalabad station. The report was shared in a monthly review meeting held at Rescue central station here Thursday.

The meeting was apprised that Rescue-1122 received 44,864 calls, including 10031 of emergency, and 9410 of seeking information.

The rescue teams, while maintaining an average response time of 7 minutes, attended 2564 road accidents, 6031 medical emergencies, 304 fire eruption incidents, 350 crime scenes, 15 drowning incidents, 6 building collapse incidents and 761 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

The teams provided first aid to 3004 persons and shifted 6097 to different hospitals.

Man found dead

A man was found dead near the general bus stand here on Thursday. The Rescue 1122 said, on information, a team of rescuers reached the spot and handed over the body to police. Later on, the man was identified as Habibur Rehman, 45, of Chak No 15, Khanewal.