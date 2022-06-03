PM accepts resignation of Ahad Cheema

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accepted the resignation of Ahad Cheema – a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service.

According to the Prime Minister s Office, Shehbaz Sharif accepted his resignation on January 4, 2022. The Prime Minister had offered to give an important post to Ahad Cheema, but he apologized from being appointed to any post.

Cheema said that he no longer wanted to be appointed to any post in the service as false and baseless allegations had been made against him but nothing could be proved and the Establishment Division cleared him after all the investigations.