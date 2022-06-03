News Desk

PM Shehbaz in Gwadar to inaugurate Eastbay Expressway, meet trial elders

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived here on a day-long visit to inaugurate the development projects and address the tribal elders.

On his arrival at the Gwadar Airport, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizinjo and senior government officers received the prime minister.

He would inaugurate the Eastbay Expressway and also take an aerial view of the project. He would also address the tribal elders as well as the fishermen.

An interaction with a delegation of Chinese companies as well as media representatives is also on his agenda.

