President condemns politically motivated conviction of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik

President Dr Arif Alvi has condemned the unlawful and politically motivated conviction and life imprisonment of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency in India.

Talking to Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in Islamabad, he called upon the international human rights organizations and the United Nations to take serious note of the human rights violations being committed by the Indian Security Forces against Muslims of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and other minorities in India.

The AJK Prime Minister requested the President for the provision of appropriate budgetary allocations for the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure its development and progress besides catering to the increasing needs of Kashmiri refugees.