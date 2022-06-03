Prolonged power outages make people’s lives miserable: QAT chief

HYDERABAD – Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) Chairman Ayaz Latif Palijo on Thursday said that prolonged power outages across Sindh have made the lives of the people miserable.

The QAT chief said that load shedding was being carried out for 16 to 18 hours daily in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana divisions.

In his statement, Ayaz Latif said that due to prolonged power outages, operations of patients are not being performed in hospitals. He demanded of Hesco and SEPCO officials to reduce the duration of power outages by replacing faulty transformers in cities and villages.

Govt COMMITTED to resolve people’s problems: Wassan

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Thursday said the provincial government was trying hard to resolve the problems of people, despite multiple challenges on internal as well as external fronts.

Talking to various delegations of unopposed elected local representatives of Kot Diji taluka, at his residence, Wassan said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the voice of poor. He said BB Shaheed had wanted eradication of terrorism in the country, adding that she had sacrificed her life against the meance of terrorism.

Manzoor Wassan also held that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the only leader of Pakistan that had international exposure and respect.

He said the mission of Benazir Bhutto would be fulfilled at every cost.