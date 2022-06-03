PTI responsible for loadshedding, inflation, says Hamza

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday said that the previous PTI government was responsible for loadshedding and inflation in the country as they did not pay attention to real issues of the people. Talking to the media in Gujranwala, the chief minister said he saluted the nation for not paying heed to PTI’s sit-in, adding, the nation would also ignore them in future. Law would take its course against them if they tried to create anarchy in the name of protest, he said, adding that the PTI hatched conspiracies against the institutions which would not be allowed.

He said the PTI government set worst examples of corruption and mismanagement.

Imran Khan, even, estranged friendly countries and hurling accusations at the EU in meetings was no politics, he remarked. The nation had recognised the real face of Imran Khan, he added.

The CM said that a political long march may be carried out but anarchy was contained in PTI march.

He added that Muhammad Ashraf’s case would be made an example as mob justice could not be allowed. Those responsible would be taken to task and action would be taken against those who showed negligence. The CM said he met with the bereaved family and maintained that the occurrence of such incidents was a matter of concern for all. “We should promote the norms of tolerance in society,” he stated. The CM added that PML-N established a medical college in Gujranwala while a 405-bed teaching hospital would be made functional in a few months. Work was in progress to link Gujranwala with the motorway, he disclosed. The government had procured four million metric tonnes of wheat at the rate of Rs2,200 per maund and a Rs160 subsidy was given on the 10 kg flour bag. He said that price control committees had been made functional in districts and announced to visit districts. The real crusade was overcoming unemployment and poverty, he added and maintained that a program would be started to provide free cancer medicines. Cheap medicines would also be provided to the common man and Pakistan would be made prosperous by restoring the economy, he added. To a question, the CM stated that he still held a majority in Punjab Assembly. It was proven earlier and would be proved again, he maintained. Every effort was being made to give relief to the masses despite difficulties, he replied to another question. Federal Minister Khurram Dastgir, Provincial Minister Ataullah Tarar and others were also present.

CM visits residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched by mob

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf who was lynched by a mob in Gujranwala.

He expressed sympathies, offered Fateha for the departed soul and presented a 2.5 million rupees cheque to the widow.

The CM directed to present challan in court without delay as three accused had been arrested. He assured indiscriminate action against the accused and added that the perpetrators of the crime would be given exemplary punishment.

Hamza Shahbaz said he would daily review the progress in this case and requirement of justice would be fulfilled, he said and added that no mob could be allowed to take law into their own hands.

CM visits Gujranwala Medical College

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited Gujranwala Medical College and Teaching Hospital on Thursday and directed to early complete the building. He said no delay should occur in this project which was started in 2015 for providing best medical facilities to the locals. He also inspected various sections and inquired the students about their problems.