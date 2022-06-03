Rupee gains 27 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of Pak rupee strengthened by 27 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs197.59 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 197.86. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 196.4 and Rs 198.5 respectively. Moreover, the price of Euro depreciated by 86 paisas and closed at Rs 211.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 212.07. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.33 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs 247.67 as compared to its last closing of Rs 248.90. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas to close at Rs 53.79 and Rs 52.68 respectively.