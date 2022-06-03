SACM opens 3 industrial units

Peshawar – Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Investment Abdul Karim visited Ghazi Economic Zone and Hattar Special Economic Zone to inaugurate three new industrial units and overview development in the zones.

CEO KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal and CCO EZDMC Adil Salahuddin, local industrialists and representatives of local press club also accompanied him.

On the occasion, locals and industrialists acknowledged and appreciated the role of KP-EZDMC in the fast-track infrastructure development of the economic zones.

SACM Abdul Karim inaugurated three new industries namely Zisco (pharmaceutical), Artline (packaging), Doaba (pharmaceutical). These industrial projects worth Rs500 million, will generate more than 200 direct and 800 indirect employment opportunities upon fully functional.

Zone Manager briefed the SACM on the developments in the zone and informed that out of 70 industrial plots, 55 are already allotted. 70% of the civil work in the zone has been completed.

The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KP-EZDMC is making GEZ a fast-emerging zone in industrial development and ideal vantage point for investors due to its proximity with Punjab.

This will create employment opportunities for the locals, kindling hope of revival and economic and social prosperity.

Abdul Karim also visited Hattat Special Economic Zone and inaugurated energization ceremony of Raqam International. Al-Raqam International Packaging Ltd is built on an area of 7.5 acres with an investment of $20 million. It is expected to create 300 direct and 900 indirect employment opportunities upon full production.

Currently 45 units are under construction in Hattar Special Economic Zone.

The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KP-EZDMC is making Hattar SEZ a fast-emerging zone in industrial development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.