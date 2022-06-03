Sale of groceries at fixed price must be ensured: Commissioner

Bahawalpur – Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that sale of groceries at fixed price must be ensured. Addressing a meeting in the committee room of the office, the commissioner said price control magistrates should go to shops and check prices of essential commodities and in case of violation, strict legal action should be taken on the spot.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Bukhari, Deputy Commissioner Bahawal Nagar Captain (Retd) Muhammad Wasim, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Syed Musa Raza participated through video link.

Officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that effective measures should be taken to supply food items at fixed rates so that consumers could get relief. He said that the supply of flour at subsidized rate should be monitored regularly.

Member Provincial Assembly Mian Kazim Ali Pirzada said on Thursday that in line with vision of Punjab Chief Minister, full measures should be taken to provide relief to consumers and ensure sale of food items at fixed rates.

He said that demand and supply mechanism of essential commodities should be monitored throughout the district and Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils should regularly monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables at the Fruit and Vegetable Market in the morning. He was addressing a meeting of the District Price Control Committee in the Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Bahawalpur. Members of Provincial Assembly Mian Shoaib Owaisi, Mohammad Afzal Gul, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Assistant Commissioners from all over the district, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hafiz Muhammad Younas, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Abdul Aleem, Kashif Waheed, Haji Abdul Majeed were present on the occasion. Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Extra Assistant Director Agricultural Marketing Munaza Javed and other concerned officers were present.