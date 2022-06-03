Serious rethinking needed

Imran Khan’s political career is an archetype of irresistible propensity to take somersaults on declared goals and objectives as well as an undying streak of defying law and settled democratic and parliamentary norms. The much-hyped tsunami to sweep away the decadent and rotten system of governance never happened and instead, the country saw the emergence of yet another demagogue prepared to make compromises and build false narratives to reach the corridors of power. Politics is an art of the possible. It needs flexibility and pragmatism. What happened to his regime had to happen. The opposition which was pushed to the wall had no choice but to fight back. It did so in a constitutional manner as also endorsed by the apex court.

The situation demanded that his party should have remained part of the parliament as an opposition party and used that forum to explain his case to the people and waited for the next elections to allow the people to deliver their verdict. As they say there is always a next time. However, that was never to be. He thought that he could mobilise the masses and get rid of the new government through street power. He built the narrative of an international conspiracy and also accused state institutions to have played a role along with the PDM parties. The fact is that he relied on false narratives to win the sympathy of the people for his cause. Finally, after addressing public rallies throughout the country where he attracted sizeable crowds, he announced a march on the capital promising to bring 20 million people to put pressure on the government go succumb to his demand of dissolution of assemblies and announcing the date of elections, reiterating that he along with his followers would stay put in the capital till the time his demands were met. But as we saw, his march ended like a damp squib. He could not bring more than 20 thousand people to the capital.

Political analysts and those who understand the dynamics of politics in this country feel that it would be very difficult for him to re-build the momentum that he did through his public rallies. They are of the view that instead of resorting to disruptive politics he needs to bring sanity in his politics. It is not surprising that even within his own party, there are people who think that PTI should return to the assemblies. Even Pervez Elahi has advised the party to fight its case in the parliament. That is how democracy runs and works.

The economic situation and political instability in the country are a cause of worry for every patriotic Pakistani. Honestly speaking, the PTI government is mostly responsible for the economic quagmire that the country is stuck in. On top of that, the country is in political turmoil which it can ill-afford at the present moment. The onus lies collectively on the political leadership of the country as well as other stakeholders to steer the country out of the woods.

Imran Khan is an irrefutable reality and so are the other parties. They all have come to the parliament by winning the franchise of the people. No party or a leader has the right to not recognise their presence in the parliament. Imran Khan needs serious rethinking in view of the current situation. Immediate elections are not a solution to the problem.

The tradition of destabilising the sitting government must give way to allowing the political party in power to complete its mandated tenure. In my columns I have invariably been agitating this view because it is the only way to strengthen democracy and respect the mandate of the people. Though the PDM has brought about change in a constitutional manner, it would have been better for them to have allowed Imran to complete his tenure. The way things were going had dented Imran’s popularity to a great extent. His removal has actually given him a new lease on political life which he needs to capitalise by remaining part of the system and letting the people decide the issue next year.