SHC declares Nimra Kazmi as an adult, sends her to shelter home

KARACHI – While hearing a case against the alleged abduction and underage marriage of Nimra Kazmi, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday declared in the light of the medical report that Nimra was an adult girl, ordering the authorities to keep her at a shelter home until final decision by the trial court. Nimra Kazmi appeared before the court where her medical report, prepared on the court orders, was also presented according to which her age was between 17 and 18.

The mother of Nimra Kazmi contended before the court that her daughter was young as mentioned in the Nadra record. “They [Nadra] are lying. We have to see the medical report. Nimra is not young. She was not abducted,” said Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro.

“But the final decision about the age of the girl will be made by the trial court,” stated the SHC judge, ordering the authorities concerned to move Nimra to a shelter home until final decision by the trial court.

The SHC said that the trial court would decide with whom Nimra wanted to go. The high court also allowed Nimra to meet her husband, adding that she could also meet her parents.

It is to be noted here that Nimra Kazmi went missing from Karachi a few weeks ago, and it was later discovered that she had eloped with a friend from Punjab to contract love marriage.

Her parents had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC), stating that the marriage of their daughter was unlawful as she was not old enough to marry under the law.