News Desk

Sindh CM orders to cut fuel quota by 40pc for ministers, govt officials

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday ordered to cut fuel quota by 40 percent for him, provincial ministers and other government officials.

CM Murad Ali Shah while announcing a cut on fuel quota said that the prices of petrol products have gone up while overburdening the treasury means overburdening the masses, adding that 40 percent cut in fuel quota will be applied to the chief minister, ministers and government officials.

