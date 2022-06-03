Skyrocketing global fuel prices prompted govt to raise oil, gas prices: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday while elaborating government’s short-term measures to decease poverty, unemployment and inflation in the country before the next elections said that skyrocketing global fuel prices have prompted the government to raise oil and gas prices.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, he said that his vision is to make every effort to cut the public sector budget to rebuild Pakistan, reduce poverty and ensure austerity. “My government will take short-term measures to address the issues facing the people before the elections and if his party voted into power in the next general election by the people, a comprehensive development agenda will be launched to tackle issues like unemployment and poverty,” he said.

Replying to a question about IMF bailout package and current government s measures to strengthen national economy, the Prime Minister said the government s recent move to increase petroleum prices was necessary to avoid the country from facing bankruptcy.

On the other hand, he said, the government is offering subsidy on different items to facilitate downtrodden and marginalized segments of society, and those who are living below poverty line.

To a question about IMF s demand to cut subsidies for people, Shehbaz Sharif said the government will “look after” its people under all circumstances.

Talking about Pakistan s political situation, the Prime Minister said that first time in country s history, a vote of no-confidence against previous government succeeded, which paved the way for legal and constitutional transition of power. He said majority of parliamentarians has authority to exercise their right to vote freely under the law of the land, which is a democratic move.

When asked as to whether the election will be held on time in Pakistan, the Prime Minister said that polls will be held after fifteen months.

To a question regarding recognition of Israel, the Prime Minister said we stand for the rights of subjugated segments of the world. He categorically said harsh measures by Israeli forces against Palestinians are unacceptable to any peace loving society. Therefore, until and unless the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is resolved according to the aspiration of people of these areas, peace cannot be restored in these regions.

The Prime Minister said the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, is imperative for just and lasting peace in the region.

Talking about Pakistan s relations with neighboring countries, the Prime Minister underlined the need of taking joint steps by all regional countries to address common challenges, including poverty and inflation.

He stressed the need to transform Pak-Turk fraternal ties into bilateral strategic economic partnership to benefit the people of two countries and said in this regard the recently signed protocol of achieving five billion dollars trade between the two countries is a great initiative.

Sharif highlighted that Turkey can help Pakistan in promotion of commerce, e-commerce, and agriculture. He said Turkey can be an active part of Pakistan s policy to meet its energy demand from renewable resources as it has a vast experience in hydel power projects.

The PML-N president said he has proposed the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to include Turkey in multibillion dollar CPEC project. He said turning the CPEC into a trilateral project with Pakistan, Turkey and China would be beneficial for the region.

Expressing satisfaction over the improved relations between Turkey and Arab world, he said we should be contributing to further enhance these relations in a positive way as it will benefit the entire Muslim Ummah.