Our Staff Reporter

Soldier martyred repelling terrorists attack in NW

RAWALPINDI   –   Some terrorists fired at a military post in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, Wednesday. Pakistani troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, said a statement issued by the ISPR Directorate here on Thursday. It said that however, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Ali (age 28 years, resident of Sargodha) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said. The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished.

